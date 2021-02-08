Each end of the court is playing as well as it can as the regular season comes to a close.
The Rice Lake girl basketball team put together a dominant first half on defense to build a double-digit lead, before the offense got kicked into gear to start the second as the Warriors won their fifth game in a row, 58-41 over River Falls in a Big Rivers Conference matchup on Friday at Ole Olsen Gym.
Rice Lake (13-7, 8-4) forced 15 turnovers and held the Wildcats (4-14, 3-9) to just two made field goals in the first half of play as Rice Lake pulled ahead 25-14 at the break. The Warriors scored on their first nine possessions of the second half to jump ahead by 24 and cruise to their sixth consecutive Big Rivers win and finish third in the conference standings behind undefeated Hudson a game back of Eau Claire North. Rice Lake split the season series with the Huskies and Menomonie, lost both contests to the Raiders while sweeping Eau Claire Memorial, River Falls and Chippewa Falls.
"Just going in what we really focused on was making sure we got better every night. I thought our kids did that," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said of playing conference teams for the second time this season. "We played some close games — we played some tight games — and I thought our kids kept getting better with every single game.
"I'm really proud of our effort and I think they showed what they are capable of. It’s not easy to do what they did down the stretch of the season."
After falling behind by one in the first two minutes of play, the Warriors locked down on defense, forcing seven turnovers and no points over the next eight minutes as Rice Lake went on a 10-0 run. Rice Lake was effective in the paint and also found itself at the foul line on 19 times in the first 18 minutes.
"We got a lot of nice looks inside against them the last time we played," Olson said, "so we just ran our offense and we were able to get the looks I thought were going to be there, and our kids did a nice job executing and finding the open person."
Out of the locker room at halftime Rice Lake scored the first 13 points, as the Warriors continued to defend their paint. River Falls had no two-point field goals for the first 24 minutes of the contest. The Wildcats had eight free throws and made their third 3-pointer of the game with 14:30 left to play as Rice Lake held to a 38-17 lead. The Warriors scored the next seven points for their largest lead of the game, 45-17.
"I just think all of our kids have really bought into that piece of that," Olson said of the team's defense. "I think we have kids that are doing a great job of reading their eyes and anticipating — making great plays."
Rice Lake had 19 steals in the game while forcing 26 turnovers. The Warriors had just seven turnovers, and shot 33.9% from the field. From distance the Warriors were just 2-of-11 but they got to the foul line and 18-of-34 shots.
Brynn Olson led Rice Lake with 20 points, four boards and four steals. Jordan Roethel scored 13 with three rebounds and four steals, while Jordan Pagac added nine points, and three assists.
Eliana Sheplee had six points, a team-high eight rebounds and three steals, with Grace Forsberg scoring four, chipping in five boards, five assists and four steals. Faith Forsberg had four points, seven boards and a pair of assists.
River Falls was led by 10 points from Taylor Kasten. The Wildcats shot 10-of-37 from the floor, 6-of-14 from deep and 15-of-21 at the free throw line.
Rice Lake is off until Friday when the top-seeded Warriors open the Division 2 playoffs at home against the winner of Tuesday night's game between Ashland and Amery. The Warriors are confident heading into the postseason having won six of the past seven games.
"We have a lot kids that have played a lot of minutes in their careers here and I think they’ve grown. They’ve taken their lumps to grow and that confidence is just building and building.
Seniors Pagac and Grace Forsberg have great leadership skills, coach Olson said, and they joined by a solid junior class. Younger players have stepped up to provide needed depth throughout the season as junior point guard Callie Karstens and sophomore forward Isabelle Schmidt are out with injury.
"I just think from top to bottom all the kids have played really well," coach Olson said. "Our young kids have improved — they’ve bought into the system. As a team we’re solid and I think in tournament time that is what it’s going to take. We have a really nice squad from top to bottom."
Rice Lake 55, Eau Claire Memorial 53
The Warriors edged the Old Abes for what was their fifth straight Big Rivers Conference victory on Feb. 2.
The Warriors had pulled ahead by five and held off the Old Abes (7-11, 4-8) in the second half.
Roethel had 11 points and nine rebounds to lead Rice Lake. Pagac added 10 points and seven boards and three assists.
Kendra Richter chipped in nine, with Sheplee scoring eight. Grace Forsberg and Olson each had six points. Forsberg added five boards and four steals, while Olson grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals.
Eau Claire Memorial was led by 12 points from both Lilly Cayley and Brenna Lasher.
