Rice Lake girls basketball vs. Tomah 2-25-23

Kendra Richter tips away a rebound from Tomah's Victoria Miles during Saturday's game in Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake girls basketball team showed plenty of fight in attempting to climb out of what was a 19-point hole, but it was too little, too late in a 54-43 loss to Tomah in Saturday's Division 2 regional championship game at Ole Olsen Gym.

"I’m proud of their fight. They came out and did what we asked them to do," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "...I thought they came out and put the pressure on that we needed to, to fight our way back in the game.

Adaline Sheplee scores on the drive to the hoop.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

