...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Anoka and Chisago Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Prep girls basketball: Rice Lake ends regular season with win over Eau Claire North
EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake girls basketball team held its opponent off the scoreboard for nearly eight minutes to begin the second half as the Warriors ended the regular season with a 60-52 victory over Eau Claire North on Saturday.
The Warriors entered the break trailing by one but 13 points in a row pushed Rice Lake to a double-digit advantage and after holding off one Husky run, the Warriors secured their sixth straight win as the postseason gets underway. Rice Lake has now won 15 of its last 16 games.
During its big run to open the second half the Warriors forced Eau Claire North into 14 consecutive missed shots before the Huskies finally got a 3-pointer from Madi Strubel with 10:06 left in the game to end their drought. That sparked a 14-4 run that closed the gap to just two with just under eight minutes remaining.
Rice Lake came back with back-to-back buckets from Eliana Sheplee before Callie Karstens dropped in a triple off an assist from Isabelle Schmidt to put the Warriors back in front by nine with 5:03 to go.
Sheplee scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down a game-high 20 rebounds. Brynn Olson scored 13 points and had six rebounds, while Jordan Roethel scored 11 with four boards. Karstens added 19 points. The Warriors shot 43.5% overall, making 19 of 34 free throws. Rice Lake was just 1 of 13 from distance.
The Huskies were led by 20 points from Reanna Hutchinson. Eau Claire North made 10 of 29 shots from beyond the arc and was 42.9% overall.
No. 1 seed Rice Lake begins the postseason with a Division 2 regional semifinal game at home on Friday against the winner of Tuesday night's game between No. 8 Tomah and No. 9 River Falls.
