EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake girls basketball team held its opponent off the scoreboard for nearly eight minutes to begin the second half as the Warriors ended the regular season with a 60-52 victory over Eau Claire North on Saturday.

The Warriors entered the break trailing by one but 13 points in a row pushed Rice Lake to a double-digit advantage and after holding off one Husky run, the Warriors secured their sixth straight win as the postseason gets underway. Rice Lake has now won 15 of its last 16 games.

During its big run to open the second half the Warriors forced Eau Claire North into 14 consecutive missed shots before the Huskies finally got a 3-pointer from Madi Strubel with 10:06 left in the game to end their drought. That sparked a 14-4 run that closed the gap to just two with just under eight minutes remaining.

Rice Lake came back with back-to-back buckets from Eliana Sheplee before Callie Karstens dropped in a triple off an assist from Isabelle Schmidt to put the Warriors back in front by nine with 5:03 to go.

Sheplee scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down a game-high 20 rebounds. Brynn Olson scored 13 points and had six rebounds, while Jordan Roethel scored 11 with four boards. Karstens added 19 points. The Warriors shot 43.5% overall, making 19 of 34 free throws. Rice Lake was just 1 of 13 from distance.

The Huskies were led by 20 points from Reanna Hutchinson. Eau Claire North made 10 of 29 shots from beyond the arc and was 42.9% overall.

No. 1 seed Rice Lake begins the postseason with a Division 2 regional semifinal game at home on Friday against the winner of Tuesday night's game between No. 8 Tomah and No. 9 River Falls.

