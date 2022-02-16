The Rice Lake girls basketball team closed out a six-game home stand with a 45-37 victory over state-ranked West Salem on Feb. 15 at Ole Olsen Gym.
A string of buckets from the Panthers trimmed Rice Lake's lead to four with three minutes, and 31 seconds to go in the game, but the Warriors closed the contest with the final four points. The Panthers (19-4) were ranked sixth in Division 3 in latest Wissports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll.
West Salem missed two shots and had two turnovers over the final three minutes, while Rice Lake was a combined 4 of 9 at the foul line. Offensive rebounds after missed foul shots on two occasions in the final minutes helped the Warriors melt away the clock.
Rice Lake shot 31.8 % in the game but had 12 offensive rebounds and just 11 turnovers. The Warriors made 3 of 16 attempts from distance and 12 of 18 free throws. Brynn Olson scored 17 to lead the offense. Jordan Roethel was also in double figures with 10, while Eliana Sheplee had seven points and 11 rebounds. Olson secured five boards, while Callie Karstens chipped in three points, six rebounds and three assists.
West Salem was 34.1% from the field, going 4 of 20 from deep. Rice Lake was effective at limiting the Panthers to just one shot as West Salem had just two offensive rebounds. West Salem was led by 14 points from Anna McConkey and seven apiece from Taneea Henderson and Ella Jordan.
Three scoring possessions in a row from the Warriors allowed them built up a nine-point advantage nearing the mid-point of the first half. First Karstens found Isabelle Schmidt open near the block for two points, and on the next trip down the floor Sheplee cut to the basket from the perimeter and Roethel found her for the score. Finally Olson backed down her defender to score and was fouled. Olson then added the free throw.
The Warriors had a five-minute scoring drought as West Salem tied the game at 20 apiece with a minute left in the first half. A four-point game five minutes after the break, Rice Lake scored eight in a row to lead 39-25 with eight minutes to go in the game, but the Warriors had another stretch of empty possessions as the Panthers climbed back into it. West Salem scored on 5 of 6 trips down the floor to go a 12-2 run to get with four before Rice Lake closed it out late.
Rice Lake has its regular season finale at Eau Claire North on Friday. With Menomonie's win over Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday the Mustangs claimed the outright Big Rivers title as Menomonie sits two games up on the Warriors with one game to play.
The postseason begins next Friday, Feb. 25, for Rice Lake as the top-seeded Warriors face the winner of the Feb. 21 game between River Falls and Tomah.
