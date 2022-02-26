Turning defense into offense the Rice Lake girls basketball team had a 18-2 run near the midway point of the first half propelling the Warriors to a 61-36 victory over La Crosse Logan on Saturday night at Ole Olsen Gym to claim a Division 2 regional championship. It's the second consecutive regional title for Rice Lake.
Eliana Sheplee had a run of four steals in a row which turned into instant offense as she scored eight straight for the Warriors to quickly build up a 16-5 advantage. After a Ranger basket, Rice Lake had another 10-0 burst. La Crosse Logan found the hoop once more, but then Rice Lake got a 3-pointer from Jordan Roethel that put the Warriors up 29-7 with 5:55 to halftime.
Rice Lake had a combined eight steals during its extended run and 10 total in the first 18 minutes.
"Our big thing going in we didn’t want to allow any points in the paint," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "So we started by trying to force them to look to score from the perimeter, and then once they took some threes and didn’t hit them that helped us out. Then I think we were able to come out and put a little more pressure on them."
Callie Karstens drilled her second triple of the first half in the closing seconds before the break as Roethel came off a screen and found her in the left corner to lead by 21 at the half.
After the Rangers had scored just four seconds into the game as they set up a play off winning the opening tip, they went scoreless for the next six minutes while missing 12 shots in a row. Rice Lake held La Crosse Logan to 20% shooting overall, although the Rangers did have 16 offensive rebounds. La Crose Logan made 2 of 23 shots from distance.
The Warriors led by as much as 28 after another 11-0 run to go up 46-18 with 11:46 remaining. Four different players scored during the second-half run as Isabelle Schmidt, Brynn Olson and Lucie Habas each scored in the paint and Sheplee had another breakaway lay-up.
Over the last six minutes Rice Lake shot 10 free throws as the Warriors were in the bonus with plenty of game left.
"We really wanted to try to get some high-low actions against them and it was successful," Darla Olson said. "We got them in foul trouble which we were hoping that would happen or you get some easy looks."
Rice Lake was 55.8% from the field, making 4 of 12 triples. At the foul line the Warriors went 9 of 23 and Rice Lake had 17 turnovers. The Warriors forced the Rangers into 19 turnovers.
Sheplee led all scorers with 20 points. Karstens and Roethel each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points. Schmidt added eight, Olson five and Faith Forsberg and Kendra Richter each four.
Forsberg pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, while Roethel had six. Karstens led the Warriors with four assists and Roethel dished out three. Sheplee recorded seven steals and Karstens and Roethel both collected two.
La Crosse Logan was led by 14 points from Aaliyah Hamilton.
Rice Lake returns to action next Thursday for a sectional semifinal contest. The No. 1 seed Warriors will take on No. 2 Menomonie in River Falls. The two teams split the season series by winning on their home floors. The Mustangs defeated No. 3 La Crosse Central 51-32. The other sectional semifinal includes Mosinee and Lakeland, with the winners of each of the games to play next Saturday, March 5 in the sectional final in Hayward.
"Menomonie has a lot of scoring threats that they can hit," Darla Olson said. "We have three days to focus on what we need to do. We know them, they know us. I think it’s going to come down to which team executes the best."
