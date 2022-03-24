Cameron at Cumberland girls basketball 12-17-21

Cameron's Maddie Wall drops in a layup on the fast break during a game earlier this season at Cumberland.

Cameron senior Maddie Wall received Heart O' North All-Conference first team accolades for the 2021-22 girls basketball season.

Wall led the Comets by scoring 15 points per game and adding 3.3 steals and 3.0 assists. She graduates as a three-time first team all-conference performer.

