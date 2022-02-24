CAMERON — After starting slow, the Cameron girls basketball team rattled off 20 points in a row as they ended up cruising past Boyceville in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal contest on Wednesday.
The fifth-seeded Comets (11-14) now travel to No. 4 Unity on Friday night.
Cameron scored seven points in the first minute and 34 seconds, but a pair of baskets by the 12th-seeded Bulldogs and six empty trips from Cameron made it a one-point margin five minutes into the game.
But the Comets then took over with 20 straight points to lead 27-7 with 6:26 to half. During that span Boyceville (2-23) had 12 turnovers while the Comets had one stretch of 6 of 7 possessions with points.
By halftime the Comets led 40-10 and its largest lead of the game was the final margin. Cameron held the Bulldogs to just a pair of free throws over the final 10 minutes.
Cameron shot 39.7% overall, going 7 of 14 at the foul line. The Comets made just 3 of 27 shots from beyond the arc, but had 14 offensive rebounds and just nine turnovers. Boyceville was 25% from the field and had 32 turnovers. The combination of offensive rebounds and forced turnovers helped Cameron take more than twice as many shots overall as Boyceville.
Eden Dellinger dominated inside with a game-high 16 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks. Maddie Wall chipped in 10 points, five assists and three steals, while Alyssa Kuffel scored nine points and Taylor Severt had seven.
Boyceville was led by six points from Rachael Montgomery.
