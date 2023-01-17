The Cameron girls basketball team split its Heart O' North games last week after taking down Spooner but falling to Ashland. The Comets also dropped a nonconference matchup Monday night at Bloomer.

With a 61-30 win on Jan. 10 at home against the Rails, the Comets had gotten back to .500 in conference play.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments