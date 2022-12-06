A slow start to the second half put the Cameron girls basketball team in a hole that it was unable to dig out of in a 46-36 loss to Barron in a Heart O’ North contest on Monday in Cameron.

The Comets went scoreless over the last two minutes of the first half and without a point for the first 5:45 after the break, Barron turned a tied game into a 32-21 lead.

