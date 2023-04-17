After the WIAA's Task Force on Realignment was sent back part of its football-only plan by the Board of Control, the task force re-evaluated and proposed a modified plan after a meeting April 11.

While the new plan includes changes for some conferences in the state, no modifications were made to the plan for the Heart O' North, Lakeland and Dunn-St. Croix conferences.

