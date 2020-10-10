CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rice Lake stormed back to erase a three-score deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors two-point conversion failed leading to a 27-25 loss to Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers Conference contest on Friday night.
Andrew Farm scored on a five-yard run to narrow the margin to two with 27 seconds left in the game. The run on the ensuing two-point attempt was swallowed up leaving the Warriors on the losing side and dropping Rice Lake to 0-3 on the season.
It was the second time this season Rice Lake was unable to score either the tying or winning points in the final minute during a two-point conversion attempt. The Warriors were stuffed on a point-after conversion attempt in one-point loss to New Richmond to open the season on Sept. 25.
Rice Lake trailed 27-6 after Chippewa Falls got a field goal with 10:27 to play in the game. Zach Fisher scored from nine yards out to make it a 27-12 game with 6:27 left. Cole Fenske tossed his second touchdown of the game to Alex Belongia at the 2:44 mark of the final quarter from 13 yards out to bring the Warriors within eight.
Rice Lake had gotten a first quarter strike from Fenske to Belongia, who took it the distance for 80 yards ,to pull within 7-6 after the point-after kick failed. Chippewa Falls (2-1) got a 45-yard punt return touchdown and 11-yard scoring run both in the second quarter as the Cardinals headed into the break up 21-6.
Fenske, in his return to the lineup, was 7-of-15 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions.
Farm had 51 yards rushing on 12 attempts. Fisher added 49 on 10 carries. Belongia pulled in four passes for 109 yards.
The Warriors return to action at Hudson on Friday. The Raiders earned a 34-14 victory over New Richmond this past week to move to 2-1 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.