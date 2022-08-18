There were 49 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's season opening football game between Rice Lake and Menomonie when a flash of lighting sent the game into a delay.

An attempt was made to restart but immediately more severe weather ended that and the game was postponed. The two teams will return to action Friday night at 6 p.m. at Pug Lund Field.

