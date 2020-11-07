The Rice Lake football team took down ranked Medford once.

Now it will have to prove it can do again, as the Warriors (2-5) received a No. 4 seed in its Division 2 WIAA postseason pod. Rice Lake will travel to Medford (6-1) next Friday, Nov. 13 to take on the top-seeded Raiders. Rice Lake scored 27 unanswered points in the second half of a game against the Raiders on Oct. 30 in Rice Lake to hand Medford its only loss of the season 27-6.

The other matchup in the pod for the two-level playoff system put in place this year, is No. 3 Ashland (4-3) traveling to New Richmond (3-3). The winners of each game will play Nov. 19.

Cameron (2-5) received a No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will host No. 3 Colfax (0-6). The other pairing in the pod is No. 1 Cadott (2-4) hosting No. 4 Ladysmith (0-6).

Despite being unbeaten on the season Cumberland (7-0) received a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 3 Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-2). No. 1 Colby (5-0) hosts No. 4 Stanley-Boyd (5-2).

