The Rice Lake football team took down ranked Medford once.
Now it will have to prove it can do again, as the Warriors (2-5) received a No. 4 seed in its Division 2 WIAA postseason pod. Rice Lake will travel to Medford (6-1) next Friday, Nov. 13 to take on the top-seeded Raiders. Rice Lake scored 27 unanswered points in the second half of a game against the Raiders on Oct. 30 in Rice Lake to hand Medford its only loss of the season 27-6.
The other matchup in the pod for the two-level playoff system put in place this year, is No. 3 Ashland (4-3) traveling to New Richmond (3-3). The winners of each game will play Nov. 19.
Cameron (2-5) received a No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will host No. 3 Colfax (0-6). The other pairing in the pod is No. 1 Cadott (2-4) hosting No. 4 Ladysmith (0-6).
Despite being unbeaten on the season Cumberland (7-0) received a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 3 Spencer/Marshfield Columbus (5-2). No. 1 Colby (5-0) hosts No. 4 Stanley-Boyd (5-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.