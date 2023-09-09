The Rice Lake football team gave up just one play of more than 10 yards as its defense led the way to a 34-0 shutout of Amery on Friday in Amery.

Rice Lake had 368 yards of offense and gave up just 131 to Amery. Rice Lake also didn't give up a passing yard as Amery quarterback Jacob Maxon was 0 of 4 passing.

  

