HUDSON —Another close game ended up in a loss for the Rice Lake football team.
The Warriors had grabbed a fourth quarter lead with fewer than 9 minutes to play but Hudson scored twice in the final 4 minutes to defeat Rice Lake 32-19 on Friday night at Hudson.
Hudson was backed up at its own 1-yard line when Christian Lindow hit Hudson quarterback Owen Anderson and force a fumble. Elliot Nolin was right on spot as he picked up the ball in the end zone for the score with 8:24 left in the game to pull ahead 19-17.
The Raiders came right back and drove down the field as Anderson found Troy Bounting for a 27-yard completion and a touchdown with 4:57 left in the game. Rice Lake looked to wrapped up the Hudson quarterback but he tossed the ball into coverage and Bounting came down with it and maneuvered his way into the end zone.
Rice Lake faced a 4th-and-1 at its own 40-yard line on its next drive. A quarterback sneak failed, giving the ball back to the Raiders.
The Warriors got the stopped they needed but on the punt Rice Lake fumbled with the Raiders recovering with 2:28 to play in the game. Hudson closed out the game with a shovel pass to Bounting and he carried the ball 24 yards for the touchdown with 1:38 in the game.
Rice Lake hosts Menomonie next Friday at Pug Lund Field. Its the final scheduled game for the Warriors as a nonconference game against Sparta set for Oct. 30 was canceled after the Spartans moved football to a spring alternate schedule.
