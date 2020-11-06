WAUSAU — Cole Fenske's 22-yard field goal with 10 second to play was the difference for the Rice Lake football team in a 26-23 victory over Wausau West on Friday night in the team's season finale.
Rice Lake (2-5) scored twice in the final three minutes, 14 seconds to erase a 23-15 deficit and end its season with back-to-back victories after beginning the season with five consecutive losses. Rice Lake ran for more than 300 yards in the victory.
With the game tied and Wausau West (2-3) with possession looking to respond to a late Rice Lake score, Wausau West quarterback Garrett Richardt dropped back and took a shot downfield into double coverage as Alex Belongia rose up and snagged the pass for the Rice Lake interception with about two minutes left in the game.
Rice Lake began its winning drive at its own 30-yard line. After a loss of two on first down, Fenske found Belongia with a quick pass to the sideline, which receiver turned into a 15-yard gain. Jayden Perkins then took a counter eight yards before Fenske moved the chains on a short run. Two plays later, Rice Lake faced a third-and-8 at the Wausau West 44, but Perkins found daylight on the counter and raced his way down the field to the 16 with about 20 seconds to play. An 11-yard gain by Andrew Farm up the middle pushed Rice Lake to the 5-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game. Coach Dan Hill then decided for the field goal attempt with no timeouts and Fenske drilled one through the uprights for the three-point lead with just seconds left.
Rice Lake had scored a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line as Farm drove his way across the goal line with 7:21 to remaining in the contest. After a Fenske run for the two-point conversion Rice Lake still trailed 16-15.
Wausau West on the ensuing possession scored in two plays. Colton Geurink ran the ball for eight yards on the first, but then the power running back broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 58-yard score to put Wausau West up 23-15 after the extra point kick with 6:50 to play.
Rice Lake got a 31-yard carry from Zack Fisher to push itself down to Wausau West 24-yard line on its next possession. On third-and-6, Fisher gained eight to move the chains down to the 12. Farm then added an 8-yard gain before Perkins found the end zone from four yards out to score with 3:14 remaining. A Farm carry up the gut scored two and tied the game.
Rice Lake took its first possession of the game straight down the field in 13 plays, gaining 85 yards. The big play was Fisher taking a counter for a 42-yard gain down to the Wausau West 21, after a penalty pushed back what had been a gain of more than 60 yards by the Rice Lake running back.
Runs by Fisher and Farm gave Rice Lake a first down at the 11-yard line. A few plays later Rice Lake faced a fourth-and-4 at the 5 before a penalty pushed it back five yards. Fenske dropped back and located Perkins fading to the left corner and he made a diving grab for the 10-yard score to put Rice Lake on the board first, leading 7-0.
Wausau West responded right away with a 11-play drive covering 62 yards as Geurink scored his first of two touchdowns at the 11:14 mark of the second quarter.
Pinned deep in its own territory with around three minutes until halftime a miscue by Rice Lake set put Wausau West in a prime scoring opportunity. A mishandle on the exchange between Fenske and Farm put the ball on the ground where Wausau West recovered at the Rice Lake 5-yard line. Two plays later Wes Schneider crossed the goal line and after a bobble on the snap led to a failed extra point, Wausau West jumped ahead 13-7 with 1:59 to half.
Farm led Rice Lake with 19 carries for 108 yards. Fisher added nine for 92 and Perkins had 16 attempts for 86. Fenske completed 5-of-12 passes for 81 yards and a score. Perkins led Rice Lake with two catches for 37 yards, and Belongia added two for 34.
Geurink did most of the damage for Wausau West against the Rice Lake defense. He carried the ball 22 times for 170 yards. Richardt was 4-of-13 for 45 yards and an interception. He complete one pass — on which was the final play of the game — in the second half.
Rice Lake held a 392 to 221 advantage in total offense.
