Cumberland wide receiver Jack Martens was named the Heart O' North Conference Player of the Year for the 2020 season.
The senior was also the conference's player of year following the 2019 season. Martens hauled in 86 catches for 1,136 yards and 14 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. He was second in the state for receptions and third in yards and touchdowns.
The conference champion Beavers had 10 players receive first team honors.
Senior DaShaun Ames joined Martens as first team receivers. Seniors Michael Checka and Milan Monchilovich were both first team offensive lineman. Junior quarterback Maddux Allen and senior running back Sam Schradle were also first team offensive performers.
Ames grabbed 36 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen threw for 1,969 yards and 25 touchdowns, while Shradle totaled 558 yards on the ground with 10 scores.
Junior defensive lineman Blake Sieberb, outside Linebacker Gavin Jarchow and senior inside linebacker Travis Runberg represented the Beaver defense on the first team. Martens and Schradle were also first team members at defensive back. Senior Lucas Anderson was named the conference's first team punter.
Jarchow led Cumberland with 80 tackles, with Runberg adding 72. Jarchow also had a team-high three interceptions with four sacks. Siebert tied for the team lead with six sacks.
Cumberland also had junior Isaac Runstrom (offensive and defensive line), Monchilovich (defensive line) and Ames (defensive back) as second team selections.
Cameron senior quarterback Richie Murphy was first team selection at utility, while also being a second team pick at defensive back. Senior running back Ian Payne, senior offensive lineman Isaiah Seffinga and junior receiver Caleb Gillett also represented the Comets on the conference's second team.
Murphy had 515 passing yards on the season with three touchdowns, while also rushing the ball for 606 yards and another three scores. Payne had 391 on the ground and six touchdowns, as Gillett led the Comets with 17 receptions for 191 yards.
Barron junior offensive lineman William Weise, senior defensive lineman Carter LaLiberty and junior defensive back Sam Baumgard were second team picks for the Golden Bears.
Heart O' North All-Conference
First Team Offense — Charlie Herrick, Bloomer, End/Flanker, Sr.; DaShaun Ames, Cumberland, End/Flanker, Sr.; Jack Martens, Cumberland, End/Flanker, Sr.; Zach Steinmetz, Bloomer, Offensive Line, Sr.; Michael Checka, Cumberland, Offensive Line, Sr.; Milan Monchilovich, Cumberland, Offensive Line, Sr.; Ben Benes, Northwestern, Offensive Line, Jr.; Adam Thompson, Northwestern, Offensive Line, Sr.; Tanner Gaffey, St. Croix Falls, Offensive Line, Sr.; Jack Strand, Bloomer, Quarterback, Jr.; Maddux Allen, Cumberland, Quarterback, Jr.; Sam Schradle, Cumberland, Running Back, Sr.; Colin Trautt, Northwestern, Running Back, Sr.; Jackson Bassett, Spooner, Running Back, Sr.; Dayo Oye, St. Croix Falls, Running Back, Jr.; Richie Murphy, Cameron, Utility, Sr.
First Team Defense — Blake Siebert, Cumberland, Defensive Lineman, Jr.; Adam Thompson, Northwestern, Defensive Lineman, Sr.; Michael Colalillo, Spooner, Defensive Lineman, Sr.; Tanner Gaffey, St. Croix Falls, Defensive Lineman; Gavin Jarchow. Cumberland, Outside Linebacker, Jr.; Austin Schlies, Northwestern, Outside Linebacker, Jr.; AJ Hotchkiss, Spooner, Outside Linebacker, Sr.; Brock Haseltine, Bloomer, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Travis Runberg, Cumberland, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Brennen Werner, Northwestern, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Brody Jepson, Spooner, Inside Linebacker, Jr.; Kaleb Bents, St. Croix Falls, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Jack Martens, Cumberland, Defensive Back, Sr.; Sam Schradle, Cumberland, Defensive Back, Sr.; Jase Nelson, Northwestern, Defensive Backer, So.; Zach Clark, St. Croix Falls, Defensive Back, Sr. First Team Specialist —Dawson Kriske, Northwestern, Kicker, Jr.; Lucas Anderson, Punter, Sr.
Second Team Offense — Caleb Gillett, Cameron, End/Flanker, Jr.; Brady Belisle, St. Croix Falls, End/Flanker, So.; William Weise, Barron, Offensive Line, Jr.; Isaiah Seffinga, Cameron, Offensive Line, Sr.; Isaac Runstrom, Cumberland, Offensive Line, Jr.; Dylan Anderson, Northwestern, Offensive Line, Sr.; Trent Orlowski, Northwestern, Offensive Line, Sr.; Sam Wilson, St. Croix Falls, Offensive Line, Sr.; Ian Payne, Cameron, Running Back, Sr.; Brennen Werner, Northwestern, Running Back, Sr.; Kaleb Bents, St. Croix Falls, Running Back, Sr.
Second Team Defense — Carter LaLiberty, Barron, Defensive Lineman, Sr.; Gunnar Grambo, Bloomer, Defensive Lineman, Jr.; Mike Monchilovich, Cumberland, Defensive Line, Sr.; Titus Graden, Northwestern, Defensive Lineman, Sr.; Porter Boche, St. Croix Falls, Defensive Lineman, So.; Tanner Kaufman, Northwestern, Outside Linebacker, So.; Bennett Bergman, St. Croix Falls, Outside Linebacker, Sr.; Dalton Cook, Bloomer, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Isaac Runstrom, Cumberland, Inside Linebacker, JR.; Greg Ohman, Northwestern, Inside Linebacker, Jr.; Carter Melton, Spooner, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Graidy Guggisberg, St. Croix Falls, Inside Linebacker, Sr.; Sam Baumgard, Barron, Defensive Back, Jr.; Richie Murphy, Cameron, Defensive Back, Sr.; DaShaun Ames, Cumberland, Defensive Back, Sr.; Harrison Nelson, Northwestern, Defensive Back, Sr.; Colin Trautt, Northwestern, Defensive Back, Sr.
