ST. CROIX FALLS — A long losing streak for the Cameron football team is over.
The Comets pulled away in the second half of a Heart O' North Conference contest to 35-13 over St. Croix Falls on Friday night.
"For our kids to go to their place, without any visiting fans allowed, on a cold night and put together four solid quarters of football is a great step for our program," Cameron coach Dan Henken said. "I am very proud of our kids and our best football still lies ahead. We made plenty of mistakes; however, our effort never wavered."
Cameron received a forfeit win in 2017, but the Comets last on-field victory came in a 40-10 win over Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore on Oct. 7, 2016. During that span Cameron lost 31 games.
On Friday, a third-quarter St. Croix Falls touchdown made it a 20-13 game, but Cameron scored twice in the fourth to finish strong and earn the victory. An Austin Weis interception returned six yards for a touchdown sealed the game as the Comets made it a three-score advantage. Cameron picked off the Saints' quarterbacks on four occasions on the night.
"We have a lot of kids that are putting everything they have to get the football program to a better place," Henken said. "They are working hard in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field. It was a good night to be a Comet."
Quarterback Richie Murphy led the Comets with 131 yards on the ground on 15 attempts. Running back Ian Payne crossed the goal line twice and totaled 92 yards on 15 carries. Murphy also had two interceptions, with Caden Anderson and Weis forcing turnovers through the air.
Ashytn Waite had a team-high seven tackles on defense, as Anderson and Payne added six.
St. Croix Falls was led by 248 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries from running back Dayo Oye.
Cameron is back on the field on Friday when the Comets travel to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
"It is that time of the season where it starts to get long and teams have to decide if they are going to continue to improve or start looking ahead," Henken said. "We were coming off a difficult loss last Friday against Barron. That was a game where we really controlled the stat line; however, we couldn't get over the hump. It was a situation that our kids weren't used to but they learned from that and recommitted. They are working hard and getting better each week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.