Alex Belongia has officially received his awards for his All-State success on the football field this fall.
Belongia received plaques for being All-State offense and defense at the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star banquet at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Feb. 6.
"It was a cool experience for me," Belongia said. "I think it was a cool experience just for Rice Lake, put Rice Lake back on the map, and to inspire young kids that kids from Rice Lake can do it."
The senior tied for the state lead with eight interceptions and was second on the team with 92 tackles this season. Offensively he caught 37 passes for 851 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will continue his football career at Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., playing safety for the Vikings.
Belongia also appreciated the support he had at the All-Star banquet. He was joined by high school coaches and family, including family from Fond du Lac.
"It was a good experience to have all my family there in one place, all the people that have supported me through this journey," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.