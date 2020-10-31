HARTLAND — Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover finished his high school career with a 41st place finish at the Division 1 state boys cross country championships on Saturday at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.
The senior finished his final race in 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds. It was Penzkover's third state championship run as he placed 76th as sophomore and 36th as a junior. Both of those seasons Rice Lake ran in Division 2.
Penzkover received an individual qualifier selection to the state meet after finishing sixth at a sectional last week in Chippewa Falls.
Rice Lake junior Alexi MacDonald had also qualified to run in the girls Division 1 state meet after taking sixth at sectionals, but she was unable to make the trip following COVID-19 contact tracing efforts after being notified of being in the same classroom at school as an individual that had tested positive for the virus.
West Allis Nathan Hale's Joshua Truchon won a boys individual title with a time of 15:18.3. Onalaska's Kora Malecek crossed the finish line in 17:52.8 to win the girls individual title.
Kaukauna won the girls Division 1 championship, while Oconomowoc took home the boys team title.
