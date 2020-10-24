CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rice Lake's Derek Penzkover and Alexi MacDonald each finished sixth overall in their respective Division 1 sectional cross country races to qualify for state championships next weekend.
Penzkover completed the course in 16 minutes, 34.5 seconds to grab one of the five individual qualifier spots. It will be the senior's third state meet appearance. Penzkover placed 36th at last year's meet and 76th in 2018.
MacDonald finished her race in 19 minutes, 19.4 seconds, which broke her previous school record time she set on the same course earlier this season. It's MacDonald's second trip to state as the junior placed 29th her freshman season in 2018.
The Division 1 state meet is Oct. 31 at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.
Matthew Farm was also in action for the Warriors as the sophomore crossed the finish line in 17:17.0 to place 19th.
Menomonie won the both the boys and girls sectional titles. The Mustang girls had a score of 37 to edge Marshfield, which placed second at 54 to also qualify for the state championships. Merrill's Elizabeth Schmidt won the individual title by completing the course in 18:43.5.
The Menomonie boys had a score 40 to hold off New Richmond (42) as the Mustangs and Tigers will each run at the state championships next weekend.
