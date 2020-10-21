Derek Penzkover and Matthew Farm each had top-10 finishes in a boys cross country Division 1 sub-sectional meet held in Rice Lake at the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County Campus on Wednesday to individual qualify for sectionals.
Alexi MacDonald also qualified for sectionals for the Rice Lake girls team.
Penzkover placed sixth, finishing in a time of 17 minutes, 46.2 seconds on a wet and snowy course. The sub-sectional meet was completed in two heats as four schools raced before the Warriors and two other schools took to the course later. Penzkover had the top time in the second wave of runners.
Farm made up considerable distance to close the race, as the sophomore took eighth in 17:58.72, just behind Chippewa Falls' Lukas Wagner. Farm took the final individual qualifying spot for the Division 1 sectional in Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
In the girls race, MacDonald placed eighth, completing the course in 21:31.17, to individually qualify for the next round. Norah Hastreiter came in 15th (22:08.22) and Lauren Holthaus 16th (22:16.35). The sophomore runners for the Warrriors just missed out on a sectional appearance as the second and third runners to just miss the cut.
The Rice Lake girls placed third as a team, a spot back of qualifying as a group for sectionals. Hudson just edged Menomonie by a 50-49 margin to claim a sub-sectional team title. Both the Raiders and Mustangs move on to sectionals. The Warriors had a score of 90.
Olive Spagnolo finished in 25th (23:01.45) for the Warriors, with Jordan Roethel coming in 26th (23:12.94), Addison Leaf taking 33rd (23:37.17) and Sophia Knauff placing 38th (24.13.04).
Hudson's Haley Loewe won the girls race in 20:22.24.
For the Rice Lake boys, Jonathan Nelson took 23rd (19:16.48), Carter Schulz placed 26th (19:22.67), Jameson Stone was 40th (20:37.32), Thomas Olsen came in 42nd (21:06.58) and Nolan Tomest finished 43rd (21:29.85).
Menomonie won the meet with a score of 50, with New Richmond (73) also qualifying for sectionals. Rice Lake placed 5th with a score of 103. River Falls' Grant Magnuson won the boys race in a time of 17:21.9.
