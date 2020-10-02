CHIPPEWA FALLS — It was a school record-breaking performance by Alexi MacDonald, as the junior set a new Rice Lake High School 5K time at a Big Rivers Conference meet at Lake Wissota on Thursday.
MacDonald completed the course in 19 minutes, 34.4 seconds, to finish in fourth place in the girls varsity race. Norah Hastreiter came in 10th in 20:26.9, with Lauren Holthaus in 12th, finishing the race in 20:33.2.
Maude Spagnolo and Addison Leaf both finished in 21:49.6 to place in a tie for 24th to round out the scoring runners. Jordan Roethel took 29th (22:06.4), Olive Spagnolo finished 30th (22:17.8) and Sophia Knauff came in 37th (23:35.7).
The Rice Lake girls team finished in third with a score of 75, with Menomonie again winning the team title at 38 and Hudson finishing second (64). Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen won the individual title with a time of 18:50.9.
Setting personal-best times on the day was MacDonald, Holthaus, Roethel, Leaf and Knauff. In the girls junior varsity race, Shelby Smith and Julia Cheney-Moran also had career-best races.
The Rice Lake boys team took fifth with a score of 123. Derek Penzkover led the Warriors with a fifth place finish as the senior completed the course in 17:09.6. Matthew Farm was 17th in 17:49.9.
Johnathan Nelson finished 32nd (19:07.3), Carter Schulz came in 33rd (19:48.7) and Jameson Stone placed 36th (19:48.7) as scoring runners for Rice Lake. Thomas Olsen took 37th (20:39.4), Jack Foster finished 38th (20:39.5) and Nolan Tomesh was 39th (20:40.1). Olsen and Foster both had career-best races, while Farm, Schulz, Nelson and Stone had season-best times. In the junior varsity boys race Bryon Baker and Logan Davis set personal records.
River Falls' Grant Magnuson won the boys individual title with a time of 16:26.8, ahead of Hudson's Anthony Weeks (16:30.9). Menomonie won the team title with five runners in the top 10.
The final regular season meet is Saturday, Oct. 10. Rice Lake will compete at a Division 1 sub-sectional at New Richdmond on Oct. 20, with sectionals Oct. 24 at Chippewa Falls. The state meet is Oct. 31. Rice Lake will compete at the Division 1 level this season with a number of teams opting out of the standard fall sports season. The Warriors have previously competed in Division 2.
