RIVER FALLS — In the final regular season meet for Rice Lake cross country, the girls team met one of its seasons goals.
The Warriors finished second at the unofficial Big Rivers championships on Saturday at River Falls. With not all teams participating in the standard fall season, the conference determined it wouldn't be awarding an official conference title.
Rice Lake had a score of 60 to edge out Hudson (66) for runner-up position. Menomonie once again finished atop the leaderboard with a score of 37.
Alexi MacDonald led the Warriors by taking third place in a time of 19 minutes, 9.7 seconds. Norah Hastreiter finished fifth in 20:09.7 with Lauren Holthaus completing the race in 20:35.6 to place 10th.
Olive Spagnolo was 17th (21:09.4) and Jordan Roethel 26th (21:50.4) as scoring runners for the Warriors. Addison Leaf came in 27th (21:54.7).
Derek Penzkover placed fifth to lead the Rice Lake boys team. He complete the course in 17:10.7.
Matthew Farm took 10th (17:27.9), Jonathan Nelson finished 29th (18:51.2), Carter Schulz placed 30th (18:56.2) and Jameson Stone came in 34th (19:21.4) as scoring runners for the Warriors. Thomas Olsen was 38th (20:20.4), Nolan Tomesh 39thth (20:36.1) and Jack Foster was 40th (20:42.2).
The Rice Lake boys were fifth with a score of 102, behind Chippewa Falls at 95. Menomonie earned the team title at 31, with Hudson in second (82) and River Falls third (82).
Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (19:09.7) won the girls individual championship, with Menmonie's Patrick Schwartz (16:02.7) earning the boys title.
With their top 10 finishes, Rice Lake's MacDonald, Hastreiter and Penzkover earned first team all-conference honors. Holthaus and Farm are second team selections and Spagnolo received an honorable mention.
Rice Lake returns to the course Tuesday, Oct. 20 as the Warriors host a Division 1 subsectional at the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.