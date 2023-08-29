Rice Lake Cross Country Invite 9-13-22

Carter Kucko (center) and Nolan Tomesh run in last year's Rice Lake Invitational.

 Chronotype file photo

With most of its lineup back from what was a young roster last year, the Rice Lake boys cross country team has its arrow pointed up.

"We’re just going to be building off of last year," senior Nolan Tomesh said. "Everyone is going to be cutting a lot of time. We can only get better."

  

