Carter Kucko got a top-10 finish in leading the Rice Lake cross country teams at the first meet of the year, the Husky Invitational at Eau Claire City Wells on Saturday.

The sophomore took a minute off his personal best from a season ago to finish eighth in the 98-runner field with a time of 16 minutes, and 24 seconds. The boys team took 10th out of 13 teams.

  

