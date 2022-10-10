Rice Lake's Lauren Holthaus set a new personal record in placing 11th for the Warrior girls cross country team at Saturday's Old Abe Invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.

Holthaus had a time of 19 minutes, and 52.6 seconds to finish just outside of the top 10 in leading the Warriors. Rice Lake was eighth out of 17 teams.

