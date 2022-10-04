The Cameron girls cross country team was runner-up, with the boys team third, at Thursday's invitational hosted by Osseo-Fairchild.

The Comet girls totaled 68 points as Westby ran away with the title at 27 points. Cameron's boys team scored 114, as Fall Creek was in second at 108 and the meet was won by McDonell Central at 26.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments