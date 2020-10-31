WEST SALEM — The Cameron girls cross country team placed 12th as a group in the Division 3 state championships on Saturday at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Taylor Severt led the Comets by taking 66th in a time of 21 minutes, 59.62 seconds. Alyssa Kuffel took 72nd (22:20.26) with Brittany Breed placing 75th (22:28.69). Cali Romsos was 77th (22:32.48) and Laila Peterson 93rd (23:18.29) to round out the scoring runners for Cameron. Matali Anderson was 100th (23:44.11) and Mady Robel took 102nd (23:55.19).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lana Blumer placed 24th to lead a Bulldog team that finished in 11th as a team.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Cameron took a first and second, respectively, at a sectional meet in Cameron Oct. 24 to reach state. It was Cameron's fourth straight appearance at the state meet. The Comets will return six of their top seven runners next season.
Lancaster won the girls Division 3 team title. Manitowoc Lutheran's Brooklyn Luebke won the individual championship.
