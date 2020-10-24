CAMERON — Quality depth for the Cameron girls cross country team led to six top-25 finishes at a Division 3 sectional in Cameron on Saturday to propel the Comets to a runner-up finish and a berth to the state meet.
The Division 3 state meet is in West Salem on Oct. 31. It will be the fourth straight state appearance for the Cameron girls team and sixth overall.
"Everybody on the team ran well," Cameron coach Dave Gerber said. "We knew it would take all seven runners for us to go. We don’t have that one individual stud like some of the teams do, the individual state qualifiers, so what we do have is the depth."
At sectionals, Cameron had a score of 48, to finish just behind sectional champion Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, which scored 45.
Taylor Severt led the way for the Comets as she completed the course in 21 minutes, 2.1 seconds to place eighth. Alyssa Kuffel took 18th (22:06), Brittany Breed was 19th (22:18), Laila Peterson placed 20th (22:27.3) and Mady Robel finished 22nd (22:47.4) to round out the scoring runners for Cameron. Cali Romsos finished 23rd (22:49.8) and Matali Anderson was 27th (23:21.2).
"Our girls have been trained that it’s good to run in a pack but whoever is having a good day that day you get out and be the one to set the pace and try to lose everybody," Gerber said. "The rest of you girls, it’s your job to stick with them. That’s what they did."
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser earned the sectional title as Lana Blumer won the girls race in a time of 19:36.8. Natalie Poppe took third (20:09.7) and Rebecca York sixth (21:13.4) for the Bulldogs.
Qualifying individually for the state meet was Flambeau's Kristen Lawton, Phillips' Allie Adomaitis, Shell Lake's Brittany Clark, Rib Lake's Serena Moore and Chequamegon's Claudia Lasiowski.
Cameron had qualified for sectionals after a sub-sectional title on Tuesday at Webster. The Comets edged Chetek-Weyerhauser by a seven point margin that day. Severt finished fourth, Kuffel sixth, Breed eighth, Romsos 12th, Peterson 15th, Robel 16th and Anderson 17th.
The Cameron boys team had their season come to a conclusion at sub-sectionals on Tuesday with a fourth place finish. Tyler Larson led the Comets with a 15th place finish. Tanner Gerber was 18th, Nck Newland took 22nd, Jacob Pearson was 23rd and Hayden Hince came in 29th.
"The boys didn’t end up in the state tournament but what they accomplished to go from where they were to where they ended up, they really had a nice year," Gerber said.
Birchwood's Herricks 25th in boys race
Isaac Herricks of Birchwood finished 25th on Friday in the boys sectional race. The sophomore finished the course in 18:47.1. Herricks had qualified for sectionals after placing 12th at the sub-sectional at Webster.
Grantsburg won the boys sectional title as it had the first three runners to cross the finish line. Will Gerber took first in 16:34.3 for the Pirates. Ladysmith finished runner-up to also advance to state.
Butternut's Mike Brown, Solon Springs/Northwood's Nolan Burchfield, Chequamegon's Ian Oswald and Joseph Jensen and Elijah Poppe of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser each qualified individually for the state meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.