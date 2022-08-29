The Cameron girls cross country team started the season on the right foot in finishing runner-up at Thursday's Carlyle Sherstad Memorial Invitational in Grantsburg.

The Comets scored 86 to hold off St. Croix Falls for second, while the meet title was won in convincing fashion by Mound Westonka, Minnesota, at 21 points.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments