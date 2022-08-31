Anna Baribeau and and Lexi Kuffel each finished in the top 16 to lead the Cameron girls cross country team to a fourth-place finish at Tuesday's Bruce Invitational.

Baribeau reached in the finish line in 24 minutes, and 21.6 seconds to place 15th, and Kuffel was right behind in 16th at 24:22.1.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments