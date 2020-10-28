It’s easy for Derek Penzkover to appreciate the opportunity that this season has been as the senior readies for the Division 1 cross country state championships on Saturday.
All he needs to do to see how quickly it can be over is look within the Rice Lake program.
“We’re just thankful to have a season this year,” Penzkover said. “Even though it’s been different I couldn’t be happier to have what we’ve had so far.”
Alexi MacDonald had individually qualified for the girls state meet after a successful run at sectionals. Yet, she will be home, isolating, when the runners approach the starting line this weekend. MacDonald was deemed a close contact after being in a classroom with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. In order to follow safety protocols, she will be quarantined as her opportunity for one more race this season passes by.
“It was definitely really hard knowing we’ve put in a ton work this season and now — it’s not gone — but it’s just going to be hard not to see that final last product of what we could have gotten to,” MacDonald said of missing the state meet.
The Division 1 state meet is Saturday, Oct. 31 at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.
Penzkover and MacDonald had each finished sixth overall in their respective sectional races this past Saturday at Chippewa Falls to qualify for state championships.
Penzkover completed the course in 16 minutes, 34.5 seconds to grab one of the five individual qualifier spots. It was a season’s best mark for the senior and he will be making his third appearance at the state meet Penzkover placed 36th at last year’s meet and 76th in 2018.
“Putting in miles over the summer, and definitely the work we put in over the season [were key],” Penzkover said. “The coaches, I trust in all their workouts and trust what they’re giving me to do and I work my hardest on those and that’s definitely what leads to success at the end of the season.”
MacDonald finished her race in 19 minutes, 19.4 seconds, which broke her previous school record time she set on the same course earlier this season. It’s MacDonald’s second time qualifying for state as the junior placed 29th her freshman season in 2018.
“A huge part of Derek and Alexi’s success on Saturday started with their dedication to their summer training plans,” Rice Lake coach Elizabeth Dickey said. “Both of them came into the season with a strong base, which was a key component to the slightly higher mileage training plan we implemented this season.
“On Saturday, with the combination of a little taper, months of hard work and confidence we saw Derek have his best race of the season. For Alexi, the Lake Wissota Golf Course is already a special place for her, as that is where she first broke the school record, so coming back there for a big race was a welcome trip. Additionally, she did an excellent job of running her own race and staying focused on her placement and time throughout the course.”
Matthew Farm was also in action for the Warriors as the sophomore crossed the finish line in 17:17.0 to place 19th.
“Matthew ran an incredible race, lowering his personal best time” Dickey said. “For boys, it is a big deal to run at a Division 1 sectional race as a sophomore. This season Matthew proved to be one of the hardest workers and showed up with a positive attitude, which is reflected in the continuous improvement.”
Farm now holds the fastest sophomore 5-kilometer time on record for the Rice Lake cross country program, Dickey said.
Taking steps forward
The boys team brought into the season a few returners, but a number of runners were taking part in the varsity race for the first time. The Warriors were pushed up to Division 1 this year with a number of schools typically in that Division not running this fall. There may have not have been a change in the standing each meet going against the bigger Big Rivers teams, assistant coach David Dickey said, but each runner showed great improvement throughout the season.
“Overall everyone kept improving and it’s tough when we’re only running [against] BRC schools and place wise we’re not seeing much improvement,” he said, “but when look at back at the schools we normally run against in our section, we can see that we would have done pretty well.
“That’s the hard part — is letting them know that they are competitive, it’s just we’re going against very tough teams right now.”
A girls team entered the season filled with lots of young talent that had competed on varsity a year ago. It was challenging to know that the postseason would feature bigger schools with more depth, Elizabeth Dickey said, but once the team accept that reality, they pushed forward.
“It was hard initially, but they picked themselves back up and said ‘hey, let’s do this,’” she said. “For us to come back and take third in a tough sub-sectional, as coaches at a D2 school we can’t really ask for better than that.
“We’re so proud of both the girls and the boys for continuing to work hard and say this wasn’t the season we were expecting but we’re still running — we’re still competing.”
The girls team will return each of its top seven competitors next year. Expectations will be high, and for MacDonald knowing this year was cut short, her and her teammates will put everything into the offseason to make the most of it when they return to the course next fall.
“I’ve honestly been thinking all day that I’m so thankful that I do have one more season,” MacDonald said.
“This offseason we’re going to put in so much work, and the potential that’s there for individuals and as a team — we’ve talked about all season just being bumped up [to Division 1]. The way everyone has been performing is just showing how much we can actually compete at that higher level so we’re definitely looking to capitalized on that success.”
