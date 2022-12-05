Led by a pair of runner-up relay finishes, the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team placed third at Saturday's Chippewa Falls Invitational.

Rice Lake finished the day with 250 points to hold off Chippewa Falls by seven for third. Marshfield won the invite title at 431, while River Falls was runner-up at 398.

