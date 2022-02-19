WAUKESHA — Carson Donze matched the best finish in Rice Lake team history for diving at Friday's Division 2 boys swim and dive championships at Waukesha South High School.

Donze placed sixth to reach the podium, which ties last year's finish from Isaiah Miller, as the sophomore diver scored 308.65.

Teammate Jacob Jondreau scored 260.1 to come in 11th for Rice Lake. Donze and Jondreau, a freshman, had each set personal bests at last week's sectional in Hudson to reach state for the first time.

The diving state championship in Division 2 was won by Menomonie's Dylan Norby at 382, 4.2 points ahead of Plymouth's Zeb Schermacher in second.

