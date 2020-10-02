Down a couple of defensive starters due to injury, the Rice Lake boys soccer got a well-rounded effort from everyone involved as the Warriors shutout Chippewa Falls 3-0 at Pug Lund Field on Thursday night.
Edgar Sanchez scored twice, and Caleb Johnson once to lead the offensive performance, as younger players stepped into bigger defensively as Rice Lake topped the Cardinals for the second time this week.
"To play a Big Rivers game with only 13 players, almost everybody played 90 minutes and that’s pretty incredible," Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said, "especially because we’re still kind of early in the season, so we’re not even peak fitness form, so my hats off to my boys. We preach a full 90, and a lot of them showed it tonight."
It took no time for the Warriors to find the back of the next as Sanchez delivered in the third minute of the game, finding the top right corner of the goal from 20-yards out to put Rice Lake up 1-0 early in the contest.
Chippewa had an opportunity to even the score in the 25th minute as Rice Lake goalkeeper Zach Holmstrom came out of the net to clear a ball that had outpaced the Cardinal forwards. Instead Holmstrom's kick was quickly gathered by a Chippewa Falls player and lobbed towards the goal. Yet, Holmstrom hustled back to the net and made a diving save as his outstretched arm tapped the ball just enough to float over the goal and out of play.
Is was a back-and-forth contest with neither team able to get the offensive looks they desired, until Sanchez showed off his long-distance striking ability again 64 minutes in. The Cardinals tried to reset their attack, passing it back to their goalie, who was about 25 yards out from the goal. A pass out to the corner was stolen by Sanchez and the junior forward powered a shot from the far right sideline around 40 yards away to into an empty net.
"He’s got such a heavy foot," Gilbert said of Sanchez, "and we saw something with that keeper. We saw that same thing on Tuesday, where he likes to play out, and Edgar has an incredibly accurate shot. If you’re going to give him a couple of yards, he’s going to pull the trigger on it."
Johnson tallied the final goal of the game with 5 minutes to play, as a shot from Jake Engebritson bounced off the top bar where Johnson was there to tap it in and put the Warriors up 3-0.
"We teamed (Sanchez) with Caleb today too" Gilbert said, "where Caleb is more of the active runner creating space and making that space for Edgar. We were trying to get maybe a little bit more offense out of him but three goals between the two of them — we’ll take it."
After a tie and loss to River Falls the week prior, Rice Lake was able to find its footing and secure to conference wins over Chippewa Falls. The Warriors won 5-2 on Tuesday. With injuries to seniors Per Hansona and Ethan Peterson, Gilbert moved Kolbjorn Ahlberg back to center defense to solidify the back line. Sophomore Braydon Ahlberg played the whole contest in the place of Hanson on the outside of the defense. Holmstrom made nine saves in goal on the night.
Rice Lake plays at Baldwin-Woodville on Saturday before a trip to Hudson on Tuesday. The Raiders come to Rice Lake next Thursday.
"It’s good to get on the win board," Gilbert said. "I don’t know where this is going to lead us with conference stuff, but we’re playing better soccer and that’s what we like."
