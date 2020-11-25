Rice Lake boys soccer goaltender Zach Holmstrom was named to the all-state team by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association following the 2020 season.
The senior goalie had 108 saves on the season for a save percentage of 87.8%.
"Zach has been a leader on this team on and off the field," Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said. "He is a 4.0 student. He organized off season workouts with his teammates the past two years. He challenged his teammates on the field to match his level of dedication so as a group they could achieve their team goals."
"Zach will have some gaudy individual stats, but he was never focused on them. It was always all about the team with him."
Holmstrom helped Rice Lake to a 7-4-1 overall record this season, including a Division 2 regional championship and spot in the sectional final game. As a junior, Holmstrom was instrumental in a 17-5-1 season in which the Warriors advanced to the Division 3 state tournament. In 2018, Rice Lake also won a regional title.
Holmstrom was a three-year starter for the Warriors and made 415 career saves in goal for his career. He had a career save percentage of 84.5%.
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Medford 10-31-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Rice Lake boys soccer Division 2 sectionals vs. Unity/St. Croix Falls 10-29-20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.