A strategy focused on limiting quality scoring opportunities worked out.
The Rice Lake boys soccer team moved some pieces around to place its best defensive lineup on the field as the Warriors won a Division 2 regional final contest over Amery 3-0 at Pug Lund Field in Rice Lake.
Rice Lake had 8 days off since its regular season finale prior to getting the postseason underway. It took a few minutes to find its footing but once it did Rice Lake looked in control.
"We showed a little bit of rust but we kind of went with defensive heavy formations just to avoid any defensive mistakes, and it paid off for us," Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said. "They didn’t really get much going on the offensive end."
Rice Lake struck in the 8th minute as Jake Engebritson scored the first of his two goals. Bryce Brettingen stole the ball from an Amery attacker and lined the ball behind the Amery defense, where Engebritson chased it down and won a one-on-one matchup with the keeper.
Rice Lake tacked on another goal in the 37th minute on a throw in. Aidan Putnam took the throw in the far left corner and his toss skipped past a number of Amery defenders where Caleb Johnson was right in the position to pound it to the back of the net.
Engebritson added to the Rice Lake advantage and iced the game on a corner kick in the 70th minute. Putnam lobbed it right in front of the goal, where Engebritson headed it past the goalkeeper to push Rice Lake's lead to three.
"It was nothing that we saw out of Amery," Gilbert said of finding success on set plays. "We just practice set plays so much. Our [second] goal was off of a throw and that’s a basically a set piece for us too. We practice those down deep all the time."
The shutout win was the fourth for Rice Lake in its last seven games. With time off between games, the coaching staff was determined to not get off to a slow start. A few individuals have also had to deal with lingering injuries throughout the season, so Gilbert made a few changes with the lineup, such as moving seniors in Brettingen and Kolbjorn Ahlberg to back line defense.
"We have to put our top 11 out there that we have available," Gilbert said, "which means putting some guys further back than we’d like but we give them the freedom to move up if they can carry the ball. It’s basically half defense and then there an attacker on the attack. It kind of works both ways for us to keep our best guys on the field."
Top-seeded Rice Lake hosts Unity/St. Croix Falls in a sectional seminfinal matchup next Thursday, Oct. 29 in Rice Lake. No. 3 Unity/St. Croix Falls earned a 2-0 victory over No. 2 seed Somerset on Saturday. With limited games for all teams this year there is a lack of information for scouting opponents, Gilbert said. Ultimately, Rice Lake has to focus on what it can accomplish, instead of worrying about what the other team may do.
"I'm more worried about what our team does. We’ll just impose our will on them, and not be reactive," Gilbert said. "It works better for us to impose our will on them."
