The wait has been worth it.
All offseason and throughout the duration of regular season play, the Rice Lake boys soccer team has hoped for a postseason.
This weekend that hope is lined up to occur as the Warriors look to make another run to the state tournament after a berth last year.
Rice Lake received the top seed in their sectional of the Division 2 postseason. The Warriors open the playoffs on Saturday at Pug Lund Field at 4 p.m. against the Friday night winner between No. 4 seed Osceola and No. 5 Amery.
“It’s just a blessing to get a chance to play,” junior forward Jake Engebritson said. “We’ve got a lot of seniors that came up through the program and just to give them a shot. It’s not really for the underclassmen, it’s more about the upperclassmen, giving them a chance in the spotlight, and hopefully wishing everyday to get the chance to go out and play.”
Rice Lake completed the regular season with a 5-3-1 record. The Warriors are coming off two wins over Menomonie this past week. A slow start in the first game on Oct. 13 put Rice Lake behind by a goal after the first half, but the Warriors responded with three after halftime as Griffin Van Gilder, Per Hanson and Bryce Brettingen each found the back of the net. Rice Lake kept that momentum going with a 6-0 victory over the Mustangs on Oct. 15. Brettingen scored twice to lead the Warrior offense as two first half goals put Rice Lake up at halftime before the Warriors got four shots past the Menomonie goalie in the second.
Having played a shortened schedule this fall there isn’t much information about the competition as playoffs begin. Baldwin-Woodville was the lone Division 2 opponent on the Warriors schedule, a game Rice Lake won 7-0. All other contests were against Big Rivers Conference teams, which are each in Division 1. For Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert that means fully respecting each opponent and having the mindset to be ready to play as soon as the game starts.
“We have to go into every game like it’s our last chance,” Gilbert said. “There is no tomorrow, so we can’t go at anybody lightly.”
Health will a big aspect to a successful postseason run. In addition to the constant COVID-19 concerns a number of injuries have led to missed games for number of starters during the season. Gilbert said this team might not have the depth of year’s past which is why heading into the postseason at 100% is important. Beyond that, he said, playing well means avoiding mistakes.
“It’s really about — we call them our little paper cuts — kicking the ball out of bounds or passing to the other team in the midfield uncontested,” Gilbert said. “If we can avoid those things because it takes so much effort to recover from those. Then the other team is playing chase and not us playing chase.”
Rice Lake entered the season with less experience along the back line of its defense. Though there has been fewer games than usual, Engebritson said, the development of that aspect of the game has the Warriors playing their best. A complete-game effort in the regular season finale over Menomonie has Rice Lake confident entering the postseason with all areas of the team finding their footing.
“We got a lot of leaders on the defensive side of the ball too, that we didn’t expect,” Engebritson said of the progress shown this year.
When Rice Lake takes the field on Saturday, it will be more than a week after its last game. While this long layoff could be problematic, it’s a chance to get healthy, and holding a few scrimmages during practice could help the team work on some of the issues that have held back the team at times this year.
“Some of those things that we’ve been lacking, some of those silly mistakes,” Gilbert said, “we have a lot of time to work out the bugs, to fine-tune those set pieces. That’s such a big part of our arsenal and we haven’t been very successful, with the exception of our last game, so I’m looking forward to spending some time on that.”
There’s no guarantee the season will end in a culminating event, or whether Rice Lake will put itself in position to be there. The state tournament is currently scheduled for Nov. 7, but no site for those games has been determined. For now, all Rice Lake can do is take it a game at a time.
“If we can stick to our core, I think we’re going to be OK,” Gilbert said. “When we start playing outside of ourselves that’s when we start having problems.”
The goal all offseason was another trip to state. Having the season get underway during a time of uncertainty was the first step. Now, even with the postseason ready to begin, that uncertainty remains. All the Warriors are looking to do is to find success when given the opportunity to take the field.
“We’re just super pumped up,” Engebritson said about the start of the playoffs," and obviously we don’t know what the future holds for us but we’re just going to stay positive every day and make the most of it.”
