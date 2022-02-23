A pair of power play goals from Adam Timm in the second period pushed the Rice Lake boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Hayward in Wednesday’s Division 2 sectional semifinal at the Rice Lake Hockey Area.
Rice Lake advances to its third consecutive sectional final contest and will play at Amery on Friday at 7 p.m. A spot in next week’s state tournament will be on the line. Amery defeated New Richmond 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night.
"Games like this you don’t have to make sure these kids are motivated— they’re a motivated team," Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said. "It’s do or die time and they played their systems very well. We didn’t give them much, and we swarmed the goalie. That goalie is good and we swarmed him and that’s how we ended up popping in a couple of them."
The Warriors (15-7) far outpaced the Hurricanes on shots and finally snuck one past Hayward goaltender Logan Abric four minutes, and 26 seconds into the second as Fenske sent the puck around the perimeter and Timm attacked from right side sending a shot past a crowd and into the net.
With four minutes left in the period Rice Lake had a player advantage and once again capitalized as Timm scored from about the same spot as his first goal 30 seconds into the power play.
Keegan Gunderson added on shortly into the third to lead by three before Hayward (11-14-1) narrowed the margin with a score by Monte Goold. Hayward had just nine shots on goal as the Warriors kept them off of the scoreboard the rest of the way with Timm netting the hat trick in the closing seconds with an empty net.
Rice Lake out shot Hayward 49-9 as the Warriors beat the Hurricanes for the third time this season. Ian Krance made eight saves for Rice Lake, while Abric secured 44 for Hayward. The Warriors were 2 of 3 on power plays and the one time they were at a player disadvantage did a good job of not letting the Hurricanes set up an attack.
"Our special teams was great. We only had one penalty but we didn’t give them much," Engel said. "I don't know if they had it set up at all.
"When we get on the power play we need to capitalize if we want to go far in this playoff run. Adam Timm with a couple of nice shots with traffic in front. The power play is clicking right now — the whole team is. We peaking at the right time and that was a great game for us."
Rice Lake turns its attention to Amery with a berth into the state tournament at stake. The two teams met once this season with Rice Lake securing a 3-1 victory on Dec. 21 in Rice Lake.
"We’ve got to come out, we’ve got to compete, we’ve got to make sure we’re doing our job when we’re on the ice as far as our systems go and stay disciplined," Engel said. "If we play like we played tonight that’s going to be our best chance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.