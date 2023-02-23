A pair of Rice Lake Warriors were named Big Rivers All-Conference honorable mentions for the 2022-23 boys hockey season.

Senior defenseman Nathan Carroll and sophomore forward Jake Kunz were each given all-conference honors.

Photos: Rice Lake boys hockey at Amery 2-21-23

Photos from a boys hockey Division 2 sectional semifinal contest between Rice Lake and Amery on Feb. 21, 2023, in Amery.

