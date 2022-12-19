Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Hayward 12-17-22

Kellen Marsh celebrates his second-period goal with Carson Tomesh during the Warriors' nonconference win over Hayward on Saturday.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

With its top-scoring performance of the season, the Rice Lake boys hockey team was back in the win column after a 6-2 victory over Hayward Saturday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

The Warriors (2-3) scored two goals apiece in every period to end a short three-game slide. Carson Tomesh scored twice, while Parker Diercks, Nathan Carroll, Kellen Marsh and Jake Kunz each collected a goal.

