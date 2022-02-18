...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front moving across the area through this afternoon
before the strongest winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Cole Fenske sets up an Adam Timm goal in the Warriors' playoff victory over Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut on Feb. 17.
The Rice Lake boys hockey team found little resistance in its Division 2 playoff opener as the Warriors scored in the opening minute on their way to a 6-0 victory over Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut on Tuesday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.
The win gives Rice Lake its third consecutive regional title. The top-seeded Warriors return to the ice Tuesday at home for a sectional semifinal game against Hayward. The No. 4 Hurricanes defeated No. 5 Marshfield 4-3 in double overtime on Tuesday.
Keegan Gunderson put the Warriors on the scoreboard just 49 seconds into the game, and then two Adam Timm goals in the final 1:30 of the first period staked Rice Lake to a 3-0 lead that provided plenty of cushion. Cole Fenske assisted on each of the first three goals of the game to reach his 100th career point.
Jace Fitzgerald tacked on a goal about six minutes into the second period off an assist from Fenske, and then Fenske scored twice about a minute apart at the tail end of the second for the final margin. His second goal came on the lone power play opportunity for the Warriors.
Rice Lake killed two third period penalties and goaltender Ian Krance saved all 11 shots he faced as the Warriors shut out Team SEaL (Screaming Eagles and Loggers). The Warriors out shot Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 43-11 for the game.
Fenske ended the game with six points, while Timm had five. Fitzgerald had two assists in the contest for three points and Chase Margetta had one assist.
It will be the third game against Hayward this season for Rice Lake. The Warriors outlasted the Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Jan. 15, before earning a 3-1 victory Jan. 28. Both games were in Hayward.
