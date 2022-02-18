Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Cheqamegon/Phillips/Butternut 2-17-22

Cole Fenske sets up an Adam Timm goal in the Warriors' playoff victory over Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut on Feb. 17.

The Rice Lake boys hockey team found little resistance in its Division 2 playoff opener as the Warriors scored in the opening minute on their way to a 6-0 victory over Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut on Tuesday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

The win gives Rice Lake its third consecutive regional title. The top-seeded Warriors return to the ice Tuesday at home for a sectional semifinal game against Hayward. The No. 4 Hurricanes defeated No. 5 Marshfield 4-3 in double overtime on Tuesday.

Keegan Gunderson put the Warriors on the scoreboard just 49 seconds into the game, and then two Adam Timm goals in the final 1:30 of the first period staked Rice Lake to a 3-0 lead that provided plenty of cushion. Cole Fenske assisted on each of the first three goals of the game to reach his 100th career point.

Jace Fitzgerald tacked on a goal about six minutes into the second period off an assist from Fenske, and then Fenske scored twice about a minute apart at the tail end of the second for the final margin. His second goal came on the lone power play opportunity for the Warriors.

Rice Lake killed two third period penalties and goaltender Ian Krance saved all 11 shots he faced as the Warriors shut out Team SEaL (Screaming Eagles and Loggers). The Warriors out shot Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut 43-11 for the game.

Fenske ended the game with six points, while Timm had five. Fitzgerald had two assists in the contest for three points and Chase Margetta had one assist.

It will be the third game against Hayward this season for Rice Lake. The Warriors outlasted the Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Jan. 15, before earning a 3-1 victory Jan. 28. Both games were in Hayward.

