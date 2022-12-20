Rice Lake boys hockey vs. Eau Claire Memorial 12-19-22

Austin Storberg skates the puck up the ice during the Warriors' game Monday night against Eau Claire Memorial.

State-ranked Eau Claire Memorial was too much to overcome for the Rice Lake boys hockey team in a 6-1 loss to the Old Abes on Monday at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

Eau Claire Memorial (6-1, 3-0) scored two goals apiece in each period and led 5-0 before the Warriors got on the scoreboard. The Old Abes are ranked No. 3 in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey coaches poll.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments