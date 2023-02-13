An power-play goal two minutes, and 20 seconds into overtime by Jake Kunz was the difference in a 4-3 victory for the Rice Lake boys hockey team in its regular season finale at Menomonie on Saturday.

Menomonie had a major penalty with 20 seconds left in regulation with the game tied that gave Rice Lake the advantage to begin the extra period.

