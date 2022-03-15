Rice Lake boys hockey state title game 3-5-22

Adam Timm cuts through a pair of St. Mary's Springs defenders during the Division 2 championship game in Madison.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Rice Lake's Cole Fenske and Adam Timm have each been selected as second team All-State by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association for the 2021-22 season.

Receiving honorable mention All-State for the Warriors were Jace Fitzgerald and Teagan Scheurer.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments