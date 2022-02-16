Rice Lake boys hockey is making a habit out of playing its best when it matters most.
For the third consecutive year, the Warriors are peaking as the playoffs start, Rice Lake coach Josh Engel said, and that bodes well for a successful postseason push. Rice Lake is coming off its best win of the season after taking down Eau Claire North, the fifth ranked team in the latest Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey coaches poll, on the road Thursday.
“I can tell we’re playing our best hockey right now,” Engel said. “That’s every coach’s dream going into playoffs, that we’re at a point with our strategy on the ice, but also with the group we have in the locker room that they’re all close, and I see that’s what we have right now.”
The Warriors have handled their Division 2 counterparts in the regular season, going a perfect 12-0 against a mix of conference and nonconference opponents. What had eluded them up until last week was a victory against one of the four Division 1 teams in the Big Rivers that are state ranked. That changed against the Huskies, and Engel said it was all about the team’s mindset.
“Coaches went into the locker room and told them we’re better, we’re better than these guys. It’s all up here,” Engel said pointing to his head. “Definitely it was a mindset. We came out and we played hard, and we played the best period all season in that second period.”
The Warriors’ playoff push begins Thursday against Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut at Rice Lake Hockey Arena, with the winner playing either Hayward or Marshfield next Tuesday. The sectional final game is slated for Friday, Feb. 25 in Amery, with the state tournament beginning March 4 in Madison.
Rice Lake has four combined wins against its possible sectional opponents. Having spent the entirely of the season as the top-ranked or No. 2 team in the coaches poll, the Warriors are eying a state tournament berth and a pair of wins for the championship. Finishing the season strong has only helped give Rice Lake the confidence it can compete with any team.
“After beating North, a top five team in the state, that definitely boosted our confidence,” Fenske said. “That’s perfectly what we need, we played a great game all-around. Now we know we can do it, we can play at a top-level and that’s just going to help us with our confidence.”
Rice Lake knows how quickly a season can come to a close after its lead disappeared in the closing minutes and then Superior headed to state following an overtime winner last year. Sophomore Adam Timm said they’ve got to keep the pressure on throughout the game to make sure opponents don’t fight their way back into game. For the most part it’s about making the easy play and not trying to over complicate things. The strength of most of their possible opponents isn’t in the net so it will be important to be aggressive and work for good shots, he said.
“Just being simple and making the right plays [is key],” sophomore Adam Timm said. “Getting a lot of shots, as the goalies aren’t the greatest that we’re going to face. We’ve got to get high-quality shots, especially against Hayward if we play them.”
In net for the Warriors is Ian Krance, who’s collected 103 saves over the last three games. He’s playing confidently, Engel said, and he’s not afraid to leave the net to a make a play. He’s been securing the first shot, and the defense in front of him has been doing a good job of preventing secondary shots.
“I think he’s having a great year, and having him going into the playoffs with confidence is going to be a huge thing,” Engel said of Krance.
Engel said the focus in practice has been on dialing in their systems and solidifying their special teams. Being able to kill off a penalty and taking advantage of power plays could be the difference in moving on in the playoffs. It’s as talented of a team Engel has coached, but making sure the mental aspects of the game are locked in too will be key, as he said sometimes the team hasn’t maintained its focus.
“Things can happen in a game where it can go south for us mentally and we’re our own worst enemy,” he said. “I’ve said that to these boys when those situations happen. Being able to face a storm head on and not go south is going to be huge going into playoffs.”
Rice Lake 6, Eau Claire North 3
The Warriors scored four times —with a natural hat trick from Jace Fitzgerald — in the second period to power past the Huskies in the regular season finale in Eau Claire on Thursday.
Rice Lake (13-7, 7-7) had trailed 2-0 entering the second period but a string of goals from the Warriors gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Four minutes into the period it was Fenske notching a power-play goal to get Rice Lake on the scoreboard, with assists to Carson Tomesh and Teagan Scheurer. Fewer than two minutes later Fitzgerald scored the first of his three second-period goals with help from Tomesh and Timm.
Fitzgerald added a short-handed score in the 12th minute and then fewer than three minutes later Timm and Fenske set up Fitzgerald for Rice Lake’s second power-play goal of the period, and the junior forward’s third goal of the period.
Rice Lake added to its two-goal advantage in the third, as Fenske scored 7:37 into the period and Timm pushed the lead to 6-2 with 4:44 left in the game. A minute later the Huskies (18-6, 9-5) got a goal from Sam Feck for the final margin.
Timm had four assists for the Warriors, while Scheurer added a pair. Tomesh, Fenske, Lucas Peters, Keegan Gunderson and Fitzgerald each assisted on one goal.
Rice Lake was 2 of 4 on power plays, while it held Eau Claire North scoreless on three power play attempts. Ian Krance made 31 saves in net for the Warriors. Rice Lake held a 34-30 advantage for shots on goal.
Rice Lake 2, New Richmond 0
Fewer than three minutes into the game Rice Lake boys got on the scoreboard, and that was enough to earn a victory over New Richmond on Feb. 8.
Lucas Peters scored an even strength goal with help from Fenske and Scheurer just 2:27 into the game to go ahead 1-0. Krance and the defense in front of him did the rest in holding the Tigers off the scoreboard for the entire game.
Rice Lake added on in the opening minute of the second period as Scheurer netted a goal past New Richmond goaltender Blake Milton.
Krance finished the game with 29 saves to pick up the win. The Warrior defense held New Richmond to 0 of 4 on power plays.
The Tigers (9-13, 4-9) outpaced the Warriors for shots on goal 29-26.
