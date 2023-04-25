In the first Big Rivers Conference meet of the season on Monday at Lake Wissota Golf Course, the Rice Lake Warriors golf team got a top-three finish from Davin Hauck.

Hauck shot a nine-hole 38 to match six other golfers for third. Eau Claire Memorial's William Schlitz won medalist honors at 35 and River Falls' Matthew Marsollek was second with a 36.

