TOMAHAWK — Davin Hauck shot a 10 over par 80 to lead the Rice Lake boys golf team at Tuesday's Division 2 regional at Inshalla Country Club.

The junior advances to next week's sectional at Bass Lake Golf Course in Antigo as the top individual qualifier. The top four teams and the next three individual qualify.

