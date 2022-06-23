Rice Lake boys golf Big Rivers meet 5-9-22

Aidan Putnam putts on the 13th hole of a Big Rivers meet at Turtleback on May 9.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

Three Rice Lake boys golfers have earned Academic All-State honors by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Senior Aidan Putnam, junior Carson Tomesh and sophomore Kellen Marsh were each honored for their success in the classroom.

